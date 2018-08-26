New Japan Star Will Ospreay To Face Ring Of Honor Champion Jay Lethal At 'Death Before Dishonor'

Will Ospreay, currently working under a contract for New Japan Pro Wrestling, will soon challenge Jay Lethal for the Ring of Honor title, according to The Wrestling Observer.

During Saturday night’s television tapings, Ospreay sent in a challenge to Lethal through video, a challenge Lethal immediately accepted. The match will take place at Death Before Dishonor XVI, scheduled for September 28 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Complete ROH Honor-Reunited London Results (8/19): Jay Lethal Defends the Title, Daniels vs Briscoe, Flip Gordon, More https://t.co/eQJtZLpBBc pic.twitter.com/tfV0x1ENoS — ProWrestling.com (@pw_dotcom) August 19, 2018

Lethal is in the midst of his second reign as ROH World champion, having won the title in a four-way match back in June. Ospreay, a former ROH Television champion, will look to claim the company’s top prize while currently competing for New Japan.

Lethal defeated Jay Briscoe back in September 2014 to win his first ROH title. That reign lasted well over a year before he was defeated by Adam Cole at Death Before Dishonor XIV.

Ospreay’s only title reign in ROH came as Television champion after he knocked off Bobby Fish in Liverpool back in May 2016. It stands as the shortest title reign in ROH history, however, as he dropped the belt to Marty Scurll just two days later.

Still, Ospreay and Lethal are widely considered as two of the top in-ring performers in the world today and regardless of the result, the match could have long-reaching effects with the G1 Supercard taking place next April inside Madison Square Garden.

Death Before Dishonor XVI also features a Women of Honor World Championship match between Sumie Sakai and Tenille Dashwood and an 8-man tag team match between The Bullet Club and Chaos.