MMA Manifesto

The Statistical Star of UFC Lincoln: Cory Sandhagen

The Statistical Star of UFC Lincoln: Cory Sandhagen

MMA Manifesto

The Statistical Star of UFC Lincoln: Cory Sandhagen

Aug 25, 2018; Lincoln, NE, USA; Cory Sandhagen (red gloves) fights Iuri Alcantara (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

 

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

 

Cory Sandhagen (vs Iuri Alcantara)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 104 to 13 (66-9 significant strikes)
58% significant strike accuracy
2 guard passes

After almost having his arm ripped off, Cory Sandhagen went on to absolutely brutalize Iuri Alcantara – look at those striking stats.

 

 

 

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home