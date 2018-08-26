UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs Vick Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Victories have been hard to come by for Justin Gaethje in the octagon, but he snatched one last night in Nebraska, and left the evening the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs Vick.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nebraska athletic commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official). However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: TBA

Gate: TBA

Justin Gaethje: $274,000 ($110,000 to show, $110,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Rani Yahya: $116,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Michael Johnson: $109,000 ($47,000 to show, $47,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jake Ellenberger: $98,000 ($78,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Iuri Alcantara: $96,000 ($31,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Eryk Anders: $86,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cory Sandhagen: $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Cortney Casey: $69,500 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

James Krause: $66,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Drew Dober: $62,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andrew Sanchez: $60,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mickey Gall: $55,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

John Moraga: $50,000 ($40,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Bryan Barberena: $49,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andre Fili: $38,000 ($28,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Joanne Calderwood: $37,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Deiveson Figueiredo: $36,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

James Vick: $36,000 ($31,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Warlley Alves: $32,000 ($27,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Angela Hill: $28,000 ($23,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

George Sullivan: $22,000 ($17,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jon Tuck: $19,000 ($14,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Luke Sanders: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Markus Perez: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Kalindra Faria: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Tim Williams: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)