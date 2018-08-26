Upon further review, some borderline Eagles did well against Browns...

Hey, ya know, they always tell us “watch the tape” before you base your whole judgement of a football player’s future on simply the EYEball test.

Well, there was the tape of the Browns preseason game (a 5-0 loss,but shoulda just been 3-0 if we hadn’t pulled the goalie!) and guess who comes shining out of the Lake Erie mist?

Your currently favorite Ozzie and mine, LT Jordan Malaita, got huge post-game tape reviews from, among others, Fran Duffy, Tommy Lawlor, and Brian Baldinger…

All three of those guys now think Malaita makes the Final 53!

If he keeps progressing at the phenomenal rate described by Baldinger, we may have something here!

They all liked G/C Isaac Seumalo in the most recent game tape, too. How do you like that? Two weeks ago we were burying Caesar…I mean, Seumalo, not praising him.

WR DeAndre Carter… He got thumbs up film review, too. Geez, if the Eagles keep a 6th receiver (who can also play special teams), maybe Carter is that guy?

Lawlor wrote up Carter’s performance on tape like this:

“Carter hasn’t been great or anything close to that level, but he has played very well. He got time with the starting offense on Thursday and held his own. Carter is best suited for the slot. His lack of size and top speed makes him less of a factor on the outside…If the Eagles want some insurance at WR, Carter could be the guy. He obviously knows the offense and he’s played well. Carter runs good routes and knows how to get open. He has good hands. Carter also has RS ability and that certainly adds to his roster value.”

The Review Crew also liked CB Sidney Jones’ most recent performance on tape. They highlighted on Sidney’s improved ability and instincts in taking on the rub routes as employed by opponent receivers over the past three PS games.

Also getting high grades on film were LB Nigel Bradham, OG Chance Warmack, and CB Avonte Maddox.

Meanwhile, colder reality:

LB Corey Nelson was released by the team.

Nelson, 26, was signed as a free agent this spring and was brought to Philadelphia with the opportunity to compete for a starting job. But Nelson quickly fell behind on the depth chart and seemingly didn’t make a play all of training camp. By cutting Nelson, the Eagles will avoid paying him his $1 million base salary. It should also save the Eagles a comp pick, which probably made the decision even more of a no-brainer.

Still, what a tough business to be in!

Nelson was passed by Kamu Grugier-Hill and Nate Gerry on the depth chart. One of them will start on at weakside linebacker, while LaRoy Reynolds and Joe Walker will probably earn reserve roles.

The Eagles signed linebacker Jaboree Williams on Sunday morning. Williams is a rookie free agent out of Wake Forest who was a tryout player in the Eagles’ Rookie Camp earlier this spring. At 6-0, 245 pounds, the 22-year-old Williams had 147 tackles, 19.5 for loss, 4.5 sacks, and two interceptions for the Demon Deacons.

Safety Stephen Roberts was waived on Saturday.

“What do I gotta do to make you love me?” is playing on his car stereo right now. This is not the ending Stephen wanted.