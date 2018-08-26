Featured Story

Watch: Nick Young arrest video shows if he's actually resisting arrest

Watch: Nick Young arrest video shows if he's actually resisting arrest

The details from former Warriors guard Nick Young’s recent arrest late Friday night are beginning to surface.

Young was arrested in the Hollywood Hills for delaying a police investigation, with resisting arrest playing a part of that charge as well. He was pulled over during a routine traffic stop, although it’s unclear exactly what the cause was.

We now have video of the arrest, or at least a part of it, which TMZ Sports was able to obtain. You can check it out in the video below.

“Am I resisting?!” Young can be heard asking during the stop.

The free-agent shooting guard is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 19.

