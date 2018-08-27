8/27/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs

The New York Mets (58-72) have had a relatively successful month of August, going 14-12 over their first 26 games, including a 4-3 mark on the recently concluded home stand. While that is just an average pace of play, it is a marked improvement over the dreadful display of baseball the Mets produced in May and June, and they will look to continue that on this tough nine game road trip. First up is a visit to the current leaders in the National League Central, the Chicago Cubs (76-53). First pitch for the opener of a three game set is scheduled for 8:05 pm at Wrigley Field.

The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (9-3, 3.38 ERA) to the mound tonight. Syndergaard picked up a win in his last start, allowing two runs in six innings to defeat the San Francisco Giants last Wednesday. The Cubs will counter with their ace, lefty Jon Lester (14-5, 3.64 ERA). Lester was also victorious in his last time out, allowing one run in 5.2 innings to beat the Detroit Tigers last Wednesday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

SS Amed Rosario CF Austin Jackson 1B Wilmer Flores 3B Todd Frazier LF Michael Conforto RF Jose Bautista 2B Jose Reyes C Kevin Plawecki SP Noah Syndergaard

Pre-Game Notes: