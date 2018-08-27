Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri now eating cigarettes to quell his urges

It’s no secret that Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri loves to smoke.

The guy has not only spoken about it passionately, but he’s also been seen sparking up, well, everywhere. Sarri was known to light up in the tunnel before games while managing Italian club Napoli.

Expect to see more of this next season… Sarri walking out of the Stamford Bridge tunnel with his personal bodyguards and smoking a cigarette 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3eZM84P1PP — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) July 14, 2018

And it’s not like he has any desire to quit anytime soon, either. Sarri recently revealed he smokes up to 80 cigarettes per day (which, wow — that’s a lot of poison for one to consume), which is why the team gave him his own personal smoking area at Stamford Bridge.

Sarri smokes 80 cigarettes a day… 80×365= 29.200🚬😱 pic.twitter.com/6gbeXIiiDr — Mark Stevens (@markstevens_cfc) August 24, 2018

But given that the UK has banned smoking in enclosed public areas — including stadiums — Sarri can’t light up during matches. Instead, he’s now trying out a new method — chewing on old cigarette butts.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri smokes cigarette during Newcastle win.. but not is all as it seemshttps://t.co/18x41k8aLs pic.twitter.com/UFvkyVRUHQ — Sun Sport (@SunSport) August 27, 2018

As gross as smoking cigarettes is, eating them is one hundred times worse. Yikes.