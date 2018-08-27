Cubs fan catches foul ball in beer cup, then chugs it

It’s nearly September, which is why both Cubs players and fans are in midseason form.
For the Cubs, that equates to them widening their lead for the NL Central crown — now extending it to four games over the Cardinals.
And for fans, it’s all about putting themselves in the middle of the game — doing whatever it takes to help influence the outcome and help their team win.
One particular Cubs fan did exactly that during Monday’s game at Wrigley Field, when he caught a foul ball in his beer cup, then chugged said beer.
It’s almost as if he had practiced that.
