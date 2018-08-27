Former WWE Tag Champions Making In-Ring Return After Long Absence

The WWE is soon going to get one of its tag teams back in the ring. Primo and Epico, real-life cousins and members of the famous Colon family, will return on Smackdown Live this Tuesday night.

Due to various injuries, the team hasn’t been seen on television for awhile will hope that their absence has created a chance for the company to find a way to build them as successful stars.

Because it’s not like WWE hasn’t tried.

Primo joined WWE first, signing a developmental deal with Florida Championship Wrestling in 2007. He would come to the main roster and team with his brother, Carlito. Together, they would win the WWE Tag Team Championship and the WWE World Tag Team Championship.

Epico came later, signing a developmental deal with FCW in 2010.

Once the cousins were both on the main roster, the team won the tag team titles back in the early part of 2012 with Rosa Mendes in their corner. But that title reign lasted only three months and ever since, the team has been on a roller coaster of in-ring pushes and multiple losses.

In 2013, the team was repackaged as Los Matadores, complete with their own mascot, El Torito. They actually got off to a good start under this role, but it never led to a title run.

Next up was The Shining Stars, a pair of guys trying to persuade WWE Superstars to purchase trips to Puerto Rico, their native homeland. This had promise, but it went absolutely nowhere.

Report: Vince McMahon Is Close To Given Up On The Latest Re-Package Of "The Shining Stars" Primo and Epico pic.twitter.com/A4nOvRO3Vl — Slice Wrestling (@EntSlice) June 2, 2016

The team dropped that gimmick and went by The Colons following the Superstar Shake-up, beginning a short program with American Alpha.

The team hasn’t competed together in nearly a year and on Smackdown, they can come in and join a division which just lost The Bludgeon Brothers due to an injury to Erick Rowan.

They are a fresh team that could easily come in and be a tough opponent for one of the teams looking to get a shot at New Day’s titles.