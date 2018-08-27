Ice Cube sprays champagne to celebrate Team Power's BIG3 title (Video)

The second season of BIG3 play wrapped up over the weekend, when Team Power defeated 3’s Company to win the title.

The final featured a number of former NBA greats, such as Glen “Big Baby” Davis, Corey Maggette and Chris “Birdman” Andersen on Team Power, and both Baron Davis and Drew Gooden on 3’s Company.

And while it’s clear that the league needs to make some changes going forward to help it grow, with ratings dropping big-time this particular year, there was still a lot to celebrate, and that’s what founder Ice Cube did. He brought a large bottle of bubbly into the locker room, and it was popped accordingly, as you can see below.

Ice Cube throws a great party, that’s for sure.