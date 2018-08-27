John Lynch reveals 49ers were interested in Tom Brady, asked Bill Belichick about availability

There are very few untradeable players in the NFL, as if a team is desperate enough, nearly everyone has a price attached to them.

Even once-in-a-generation players such as Khalil Mack and Aaron Donald are currently going through contract disputes, given the amount of money they’re seeking — franchise quarterback-type money.

However, there are also guys that are playing out the last year of their contract, like Nick Foles, and are absolute steals. Foles carries a cap hit of only $13.6 million this season, which is pretty astounding for a Super Bowl-winning quarterback — and is why he’s essentially an untradeable asset.

Elite quarterbacks such as Aaron Rodgers and Ben Roethlisberger are essentially untradeable as well — as is Tom Brady, and the 49ers made sure of it. General manager John Lynch appeared on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast, and he revealed that the team made the call to Bill Belichick about Brady’s services. It appeared to be a short conversation.

The @PardonMyTake guys interviewed 49ers GM John Lynch on today’s show and confirmed that he asked for Tom Brady in a trade, only to be laughed off the phone by Bill Belichick pic.twitter.com/fHs1hkpDZR — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 27, 2018

Well, that actually happened.