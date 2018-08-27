Kevin Owens Quits on WWE 'Monday Night Raw'

Kevin Owens quit on WWE Monday Night Raw. The prizefighter lost in his bid to become Intercontinental champion against Seth Rollins and and when Raw came back from commercial, KO was seated in the middle of the ring.

That’s when Owens took the mic and uttered “I quit,” leaving the Toronto crowd stunned. KO walked away from the ring and left on the floor beside the entrance ramp.

This is surely a storyline of course, as no word of a possible departure from the company has been mentioned either online or by WWE. Owens’ character has indeed been frustrated at his lack of quality wins over the past several months and that is likely at the root of this angle.

Owens vented on Seth Rollins and the live crowd before the match, reminding everyone of how miserable he was on SmackDown Live before he came back to WWE’s flagship program on Monday Night Raw. That set the tone for the moment to come after he lost and now fans are left wondering what will happen next.

It’s unknown if Kevin Owens is taking time off from WWE due to injury or other reasons. He is booked to face John Cena at the Super Show-Down on October 6 in Australia and thus far, that card has not been changed.