Minor League Mondays: Jarred Kelenic Making Tremendous First Impression For Kingsport

After spending the past few years drafting college players with their first round draft picks, the New York Mets went back to the high school well this year, drafting prep outfielder Jarred Kelenic with the sixth overall pick in June’s draft. Kelenic, who has drawn comparisons to long time pro Mark Kotsay, had received a ton of hype from scouts who believed that he had the most potential of any high school bat in the class. Those scouting reports have looked very good so far as Kelenic has acclimated to professional ball very well, making him the focus of this week’s edition of Minor League Mondays.

Like most high school players, Kelenic was assigned to rookie league ball, beginning his pro career with the Gulf Coast League Mets in late June. Kelenic absolutely demolished rookie league pitching, going 19 for 46 (.413 batting average) with two doubles, two triples, a home run, nine RBI’s, nine runs scored, and four stolen bases in just 12 games. The Mets were incredibly pleased with Kelenic’s progress, and the fact that he recorded at least one hit in each of his first 12 games, that they aggressively promoted him to Low-A Kingsport. The move to Kingsport was a challenge initially for Kelenic, who hit just .147 with two homers and 11 RBI’s in the month of July, but like all good prospects he has made adjustments. Kelenic has been raking this month, hitting .333 with seven doubles, three home runs, and 21 RBI’s in 23 games in August. That production has boosted Kelenic’s overall Kingsport numbers to a .256 batting average, five home runs, 32 RBI’s, and 11 stolen bases in 42 games. Kelenic has also demonstrated a strong eye at the plate, putting together a .358 on base percentage for Kingsport.

The fact that Kelenic has rapidly adjusted to the lowest levels of minor league ball is a tremendous sign for his development. Scouts remain incredibly high on Kelenic, who is ranked as the Mets’ third best prospect already by MLB.com, rating just behind the team’s two representatives at the Futures Game, Andres Gimenez and Peter Alonso. Kelenic has drawn rave reviews for his hit tool, raw power, speed, and defensive ability. There are questions about whether or not Kelenic can stick in center field long term, but the good news is that he does have a tremendous arm that would profile well in right field.

This hot streak from Kelenic is well timed, especially with the minor league season coming to an end in the next couple of weeks. The next stop on the minor league ladder would be the Brooklyn Cyclones, which like Kingsport is a short season affiliate. The Mets could give Kelenic a cup of coffee there and see if he can handle the league in advance of an assignment there next season, or they could be aggressive and have him bypass the level altogether. That option would have Kelenic play a full season with Low-A Columbia, giving him more opportunities to play and develop his game. The Mets still aren’t likely to see Kelenic on the big league level until 2021 at the earliest, but if he continues to demonstrate that he is capable of handling more advanced pitching that timetable could accelerate significantly.