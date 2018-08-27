Odell Beckham Jr. reacts to signing new contract with Giants

There have been rumors suggesting that Odell Beckham Jr. and the Giants were nearing a long-term deal, and sure enough, that proved to be true.

On Monday, it was announced that OBJ — one of the top three receivers in the league, albeit coming off a major injury — had been awarded a five-year, $95 million by the team. That’s top-tier money, however, with the salary cap set to increase in the future, it actually is a pretty solid deal for the Giants as well. It’s fair to say the contract was a win-win for both sides, and it’s good to see they got the deal done.

OBJ reacted to the big news in an official release.

“Honestly, I don’t even know how to explain it,” Beckham said. “I don’t know if it’s a relief, I don’t know – it’s a combination of everything. You’ve worked all your life to get to this point and it’s finally here. I have to thank Mr. Mara, Steve Tisch, Mr. Gettleman, coach (Pat) Shurmur, Eli (Manning), all the guys I played with in the past years. Everybody was really a part of this—my mom, my dad, my family, everybody who was supporting me through this. It’s just such an amazing feeling, I can’t even explain. Most importantly, I have to thank God for being able to put me back together mentally, physically, spiritually. This is just truly amazing; I don’t even know the right words to describe.”

It’s great to see the talk of holding out can finally be put at bay, and the Giants can keep their eyes on the prize — competing for a division title once again.