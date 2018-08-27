Report: Kawhi Leonard looks 'remarkable' in offseason workouts

Is Kawhi Leonard back?

If there were any remaining questions about Kawhi Leonard post trade — it’s his calf. The superstar forward recently headed north of the border to the Toronto Raptors — in what is considered as a ‘risk’ for Toronto.

But, according to what a source told Ashish Mathur of AmicoHoops.net — Kawhi is looking fantastic so far.

Toronto Raptors small forward Kawhi Leonard has been killing it during his summer workouts and “looks remarkable,” a league source told Amico Hoops on Sunday. Leonard is 100 percent and has no limitations in his workouts. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year only played in nine games this past season due to a lingering quadriceps injury and requested a trade from the San Antonio Spurs.

Leonard missed most of the 2017-18 campaign due to an injured calf. Of course, there was a lot of fireworks surrounding the injury and how bad it actually was.

In the end, the drama and distrust from Leonard and the Spurs organization led to Leonard requesting a trade from the organization. The Raptors had to deal DeMar DeRozan in this trade, one of the franchise’s best players ever. So, pulling the trigger on Leonard was a gamble, but all signs look positive early on.