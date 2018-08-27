The Blues apparently beat the Colorado Rockies

The St. Louis Blues had a big day on Sunday, hosting their Ice Breaker event and unveiling their new (but familiar) alternate jerseys. They also apparently had time to crush the Colorado Rockies by a lopsided 12-3 score.

The Blues are also connected to racing now too, as seen in the other graphic from FOX 2 about the Bommarito Automotive 500.

It’s ok @FOX2now. I have Blues on the brain also. pic.twitter.com/QmuuMXcAKb — LouieSTLBlues (@LouieSTLBlues) August 27, 2018

Someone over at FOX 2 apparently had the Blues on their mind. We all expect the Blues to be competitive this season, but we assumed it’d be in the sport of hockey. Baseball is an unexpected surprise.

We love a good broadcast blooper, especially when you see two from the same station on the same day.