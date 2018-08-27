The Daily Target 8/27/18

Last Weekend: Friday – Oakland 7, Twins 1 – The Twins were shut down by Sean Manaea.

Saturday – Oakland 6, Twins 2 – The Twins were shut down by Mike Fiers.

Sunday – Oakland 6, Twins 2 – The Twins were shut down by Chris Bassitt.

WCCO – Lucroy, Fiers Lead Athletics To 6-2 Win Over Twins – Here is WCCO giving credit to one of the offensive performers for the A’s. The Twins did get a lot of weekend dingers from Tyler Austin, though, so truly, the Twins except for Tyler Austin were shut down by various Oakland pitchers.

Roster Rundown: Bobby Wilson was placed on the DL, and he was replaced by baseball’ favorite rhombus, Willians Astudillo.