Trish Stratus Returns on 'WWE Raw'

Fans in attendance in Toronto on Monday night and those watching around the world were treated to some Stratusfaction when WWE Hall of Fame Trish Stratus returned to WWE.

It was the first appearance for Stratus in a WWE ring since the Royal Rumble, where she competed in the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Though that appearance was a bit of a surprise, most fans expected it. This one was concealed much better.

Elias came to the ring and did what Elias does. Despite getting cheered by the crowd, he still took the chance to talk down on the city of Toronto. Stratus’ music hit and the place came unglued.

One of the few women who can come back sporadically and still get an amazing ovation, Trish began to verbally attack Elias, which drew a major response from the crowd. She did this while also promoting her upcoming match with Alexa Bliss at WWE Evolution, the first all-women’s pay-per-view event in WWE history.

This led to Ronda Rousey coming out with Natalya. They were followed by Bliss, Alicia Fox and Stratus’ old nemesis, Mickie James. Fox then faced Natalya in a one-on-one match, with Natalya winning with the Sharpshooter.

But the night belonged to Stratus, the 7-time WWE Women’s champion. The match between her and Bliss is certainly one to look forward to.

Evolution takes place on October 28 at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York and will be available on the WWE Network.