UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweight: Aug 27/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rank, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Tyron Woodley 553.5 2 2 2 Colby Covington 391 3 3 6 Robbie Lawler 390 4 4 4 Rafael dos Anjos 343 5 5 7 Kamaru Usman 233.5 6 6 12 Leon Edwards 227.5 7 7 3 Darren Till 226 8 8 10 Jorge Masvidal 202 9 9 5 Stephen Thompson 192 10 10 11 Santiago Ponzinibbio 184 11 11 8 Demian Maia 154.5 12 12 15 Alex Oliveira 150.5 13 14 Matt Brown 146 14 15 Vicente Luque 135 15 16 9 Neil Magny 128 16 17 Paul Felder 119.5 17 18 13 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 118 18 19 Yancy Medeiros 113 19 20 Jake Matthews 108.5 20 35 Niko Price 108 21 21 Mike Perry 100.5 22 25 Bryan Barberena 97 23 22 Alex Garcia 95.5 24 23 Michel Prazeres 93 25 24 Claudio Silva 92.5 26 NR James Krause 91 27 26 Ryan LaFlare 89.5 28 27 Carlos Condit 89 29 28 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 87.5 30 29 Sergio Moraes 87 31 36 Mickey Gall 84.5 32 32 Alan Jouban 80.5 33 33 Siyar Bahadurzada 78.5 34 34 Curtis Millender 77 35 36 Alberto Mina 75.5 36 38 Peter Sobotta 72.5 37 38 Sean Strickland 72 38 40 Ben Saunders 71.5 39 42 Belal Muhammad 69 40 43 Diego Sanchez 68.5 41 51 Jordan Mein 67.5 42 43 Keita Nakamura 67 43 45 Nordine Taleb 66 43 46 Ramazan Emeev 66 43 31 Warlley Alves 66 46 47 Abdul Razak Alhassan 65 47 48 Tim Means 62.5 48 41 Randy Brown 61 49 48 Danny Roberts 57.5 50 52 Chad Laprise 57 51 53 Li Jingliang 56 51 54 Zak Cummings 56 53 68 Sage Northcutt 55.5 54 56 Yushin Okami 53.5 55 50 Zak Ottow 53 56 58 Tony Martin 49.5 57 59 Song Kenan 47.5 58 59 Thiago Alves 46 59 63 Jack Marshman 39.5 60 61 Alex Morono 38 61 65 Hyun Gyu Lim 34 62 67 Max Griffin 32 63 70 Shinsho Anzai 29 64 70 George Sullivan 25.5 65 72 Geoff Neal 25 65 73 Muslim Salikhov 25 67 75 Antonio Braga Neto 22.5 67 76 Luan Chagas 22.5 69 77 Brad Scott 20 70 NR Bartosz Fabinski 18 70 78 Lyman Good 18 72 80 Court McGee 16.5 73 80 Luke Jumeau 14 74 83 Sultan Aliev 9 75 82 Emil Meek 8 76 85 Carlo Pedersoli Jr 5 76 85 Mike Jackson 5 78 85 Frank Camacho 4.5 78 89 Jessin Ayari 4.5 80 91 Daichi Abe 4 81 91 Dhiego Lima 3 82 91 Josh Burkman 2.5 83 91 Brian Camozzi 0 83 91 Chance Rencountre 0 83 91 CM Punk 0 83 91 Craig White 0 83 NR David Zawada 0 83 91 Hector Aldana 0 83 91 Oliver Enkamp 0 83 91 Ricky Rainey 0 83 91 Sabah Homasi 0 83 91 Salim Touahri 0

Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings

