UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweight: Aug 27/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rank, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Tyron Woodley
|553.5
|2
|2
|2
|Colby Covington
|391
|3
|3
|6
|Robbie Lawler
|390
|4
|4
|4
|Rafael dos Anjos
|343
|5
|5
|7
|Kamaru Usman
|233.5
|6
|6
|12
|Leon Edwards
|227.5
|7
|7
|3
|Darren Till
|226
|8
|8
|10
|Jorge Masvidal
|202
|9
|9
|5
|Stephen Thompson
|192
|10
|10
|11
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|184
|11
|11
|8
|Demian Maia
|154.5
|12
|12
|15
|Alex Oliveira
|150.5
|13
|14
|Matt Brown
|146
|14
|15
|Vicente Luque
|135
|15
|16
|9
|Neil Magny
|128
|16
|17
|Paul Felder
|119.5
|17
|18
|13
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|118
|18
|19
|Yancy Medeiros
|113
|19
|20
|Jake Matthews
|108.5
|20
|35
|Niko Price
|108
|21
|21
|Mike Perry
|100.5
|22
|25
|Bryan Barberena
|97
|23
|22
|Alex Garcia
|95.5
|24
|23
|Michel Prazeres
|93
|25
|24
|Claudio Silva
|92.5
|26
|NR
|James Krause
|91
|27
|26
|Ryan LaFlare
|89.5
|28
|27
|Carlos Condit
|89
|29
|28
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|87.5
|30
|29
|Sergio Moraes
|87
|31
|36
|Mickey Gall
|84.5
|32
|32
|Alan Jouban
|80.5
|33
|33
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|78.5
|34
|34
|Curtis Millender
|77
|35
|36
|Alberto Mina
|75.5
|36
|38
|Peter Sobotta
|72.5
|37
|38
|Sean Strickland
|72
|38
|40
|Ben Saunders
|71.5
|39
|42
|Belal Muhammad
|69
|40
|43
|Diego Sanchez
|68.5
|41
|51
|Jordan Mein
|67.5
|42
|43
|Keita Nakamura
|67
|43
|45
|Nordine Taleb
|66
|43
|46
|Ramazan Emeev
|66
|43
|31
|Warlley Alves
|66
|46
|47
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|65
|47
|48
|Tim Means
|62.5
|48
|41
|Randy Brown
|61
|49
|48
|Danny Roberts
|57.5
|50
|52
|Chad Laprise
|57
|51
|53
|Li Jingliang
|56
|51
|54
|Zak Cummings
|56
|53
|68
|Sage Northcutt
|55.5
|54
|56
|Yushin Okami
|53.5
|55
|50
|Zak Ottow
|53
|56
|58
|Tony Martin
|49.5
|57
|59
|Song Kenan
|47.5
|58
|59
|Thiago Alves
|46
|59
|63
|Jack Marshman
|39.5
|60
|61
|Alex Morono
|38
|61
|65
|Hyun Gyu Lim
|34
|62
|67
|Max Griffin
|32
|63
|70
|Shinsho Anzai
|29
|64
|70
|George Sullivan
|25.5
|65
|72
|Geoff Neal
|25
|65
|73
|Muslim Salikhov
|25
|67
|75
|Antonio Braga Neto
|22.5
|67
|76
|Luan Chagas
|22.5
|69
|77
|Brad Scott
|20
|70
|NR
|Bartosz Fabinski
|18
|70
|78
|Lyman Good
|18
|72
|80
|Court McGee
|16.5
|73
|80
|Luke Jumeau
|14
|74
|83
|Sultan Aliev
|9
|75
|82
|Emil Meek
|8
|76
|85
|Carlo Pedersoli Jr
|5
|76
|85
|Mike Jackson
|5
|78
|85
|Frank Camacho
|4.5
|78
|89
|Jessin Ayari
|4.5
|80
|91
|Daichi Abe
|4
|81
|91
|Dhiego Lima
|3
|82
|91
|Josh Burkman
|2.5
|83
|91
|Brian Camozzi
|0
|83
|91
|Chance Rencountre
|0
|83
|91
|CM Punk
|0
|83
|91
|Craig White
|0
|83
|NR
|David Zawada
|0
|83
|91
|Hector Aldana
|0
|83
|91
|Oliver Enkamp
|0
|83
|91
|Ricky Rainey
|0
|83
|91
|Sabah Homasi
|0
|83
|91
|Salim Touahri
|0
Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings
