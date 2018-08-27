Watch angry Jose Mourinho kick sideline net during frustrating loss to Tottenham

There were high hopes placed squarely on the shoulders of Manchester United heading into its 2018-19 campaign. The club has an extremely high payroll, and a high-priced manager, so it’s no secret that fans have come to expect the best from the team.

But the play on the field just hasn’t been anywhere near where it needs to be, at least not yet.

United currently sit near the bottom of the EPL table, with a record of one win and two losses. One of those came on Monday, in an embarrassing 3-0 loss at home to Tottenham. United really couldn’t get anything going, and manager Jose Mourinho was not happy about it, judging by one of his reactions during the match. Check out his best Karate Kid impression.

That poor net.