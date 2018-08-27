WWE Contract Status Of Former Impact Wrestling Star Garza, Jr.

WWE’s NXT brand continues to be the proving ground for many new Superstars. Of course many of those Superstars may be new to Vince McMahon’s company and not necessarily new to the business.

Veterans like Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa are at the top of NXT yet each man had an entire career’s worth of experience before coming to WWE’s exciting third brand.

Now another veteran that appeared to be on his way to perhaps NXT or even WWE’s main roster, may not be moving forward with the company. Dave Meltzer recently tweeted that Garza Jr. has perhaps not received a WWE contract as was previously reported.

Medical issues, so I don't think he got a contract https://t.co/d92aIWmPjA — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 26, 2018

News of Garza’s signing came in April of 2018 and many fans were likely excited at the prospect of seeing him perform in a WWE ring. Garza most recently worked for Impact Wrestling in 2017, where he tagged with The Laredo Kid. The two men pursued the Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Championships, but were unsuccessful in their efforts.

Garza is a third-generation star and has spent much of his pro wrestling career working in Mexico, mostly for Lucha Libre AAA. Garza held many secondary championships in Mexico and rose to stardom as one of the country’s hottest Luchadores.

Garza’s addition to NXT would have been an interesting one, mostly because his style and background would have added a different flavor to the product. Of course he could have been introduced to the main roster, though it’s unclear if WWE would have recruited him to the 205 Live brand.

It’s unknown what sort of medical issues are keeping Garza Jr. from debuting with WWE. The company has yet to announce whether or not he will indeed be coming at some point or if this issue is something that perhaps could keep him out for good.