It’s been a rough year for Hawaii and its residents.

From the Kilauea Volcano erupting — causing plenty of issues in the area, and rendering people in the area unsafe. And then over the weekend, Hurricane Lane swept through and destroyed a number of different areas.

Given all that Mother Nature has done to Hawaii, it’s clear that its residents needed some joy, and the Little League team provided it with a big win over the weekend — defeating South Korea to win the LLWS title.

Awesome.