MMA Manifesto

2018 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: August Update

2018 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: August Update

MMA Manifesto

2018 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: August Update

August 4, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Henry Cejudo following his championship victory against Demetrious Johnson during UFC 227 at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

 

Mixed martial arts is as lonely and individualistic a sport as there is.  You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee.  No teammates, no coaches, no trainers.  You’re alone.

However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone.  While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity.  Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates.  Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.

So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses.  We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams.  However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.  

August update: AKA stays on top.

 

2018 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: August Update

Camp Winning % Wins Losses Title Fights
Wins Losses Points
1 1 American Kickboxing Academy 1.000 10 0 3 0 29
2 2 American Top Team 0.615 24 15 2 1 21
3 3 City Kickboxing 1.000 8 0 0 0 16
4 4 Elevation Fight Team 0.889 8 1 0 0 14
5 4 Black House/Team Nogueira 0.727 8 3 0 0 10
6 7 303 Training Center 0.750 3 1 1 0 7
7 8 Constrictor Team 1.000 3 0 0 0 6
7 6 Strong Style Fight Team 0.800 4 1 1 1 6
9 NR Fight Ready 1.000 1 0 1 0 5
10 8 Belmore Kickboxing Academy 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
10 8 Berkut WCA Fight Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
10 8 Blackzilians 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
10 8 CSW 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
10 8 Fortis MMA 0.750 3 1 0 0 4
10 8 Frankiko Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
10 8 Genesis BJJ 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
10 8 Impact Gym 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
10 8 Lions High Performance Centre 0.750 3 1 0 0 4
10 8 Marajo Brothers Team 0.750 3 1 0 0 4
10 8 Ohana Academy 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
10 8 Pitbull Martial Arts Center 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
10 8 Ricardo Almeida BJJ 0.600 6 4 0 0 4
10 8 Roufusport 0.600 6 4 0 0 4
10 8 Silverback Fight Club 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
10 8 Team Renzo Gracie 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
10 8 Ultimate Training Center 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
10 8 XLR8 Training Centre 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
28 28 2 Knuckle Sports 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 4oz. Fight Club 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 Academy of Combat Arts 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 AKS Chorzow 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 Arizona Combat Sports 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 Barata MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 NR Black Sheep MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 NR Black Tiger Fight Club 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 Canadian Martial Arts Centre 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 Champion Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 Champions MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 Combat Sports Academy 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
28 28 Core MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 Delincuentes MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 Extreme Sanda 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 Fighting Eagle 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 Forge Combat Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 Frontline Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 Gorets MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 89 Gracie Barra Portland 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
28 28 Gracie Barra Texas 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 NR Gracie New Jersey Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 Gym 23 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 Hung Mun MMA Studios 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 Iron Mann MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 James Cooper MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 K-1 Gym 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 Karate Mafia 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 KBC Pribram-MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 London Shootfighters 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 Luttrell/Yee MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 Michigan Top Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 Milennia MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 MMA Lab 0.533 8 7 0 0 2
28 28 MMA Red Star 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 Nostos MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 Nova Uniao 0.556 5 4 0 0 2
28 28 OCS Jiu-Jitsu 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 Pinnacle MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 PMA Super Martial Arts 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 Power MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 Redline Training Center 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 Ruas Vale Tudo 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 Shark Top Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 Skarbowsky Gym 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 South Shore Sportfighting 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
28 28 St. Charles MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 Team Azaitar 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 Team Hurricane Awesome 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 Team Kaoban 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 Team Strela 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 Team Tiger Schulmann 0.600 3 2 0 0 2
28 28 The MMA Clinic 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 Titan Fighter 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 Trident Performance Training 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 United Martial Arts Combat 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 Wajyutsu Keisyukai 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 War Room MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 White Lotus Dojo 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 WWFC Promotion 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 28 X-Gym 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
89 119 The Training Lab 0.333 1 2 1 0 1
90 89 Akhmat Fight Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
90 89 Allstars Training Centre 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
90 89 Arte Suave Copenhagen 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
90 89 Broadway Jiu-Jitsu 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
90 28 Busan Team M.A.D. 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
90 89 China Top Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
90 89 CM System 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
90 89 Corinthians MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
90 89 Elite Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
90 89 Factory X 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
90 NR Genesis Training Centre 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
90 119 Glory MMA 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
90 89 Gracie Barra Woodlands 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
90 28 Gracie Fusion 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
90 89 Higher Level MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
90 28 KHK MMA Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
90 89 Knoxville MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
90 89 Lobo Gym 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
90 89 Macaco Gold Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
90 89 Marinoble’s Martial Arts 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
90 89 MMA Masters 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
90 89 Our Town MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
90 89 Parana Vale Tudo 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
90 89 Peterson Grappler’s 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
90 89 Piranha Grappling Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
90 89 Pura Vida BJJ 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
90 89 Reign MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
90 89 Renzo Gracie Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
90 89 SBG Ireland 0.500 3 3 0 0 0
90 89 Scottish Hit Squad 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
90 119 Spartan Fitness 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
90 89 Team Kattar MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
90 28 Team Lloyd Irvin 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
90 89 Team Markos 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
90 211 Team Oyama 0.500 3 3 0 0 0
90 89 Team Sityodtong 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
90 89 Tiger Muay Thai 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
90 119 Tristar 0.500 7 7 0 0 0
128 119 American Top Team Gwinnett 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 American Top Team Orlando 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
128 119 Ankos MMA Poznan 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Arena Dortmund 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Ascension Athletics 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
128 119 Astra Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Biagtan Muay Thai 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Big Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Brunson’s MMA & Fitness 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Budapest Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Budokan Martial Arts 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Bushido Acadamie 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Catalyst Fight House 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Cave Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Central Valley Combat Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Dragon Combat 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Entram Gym 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
128 119 Epic MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Fit NHB 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Freestyle Fighting Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Gile Ribeiro Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Gracie Barra Louisiana 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Gracie Technics 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Gym O 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Hakushinkai Karate 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Hawaii Elite MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Hybrid Training Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Imperio Fight 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Jesus is Lord 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Joe Stevenson’s Cobra Kai 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Killer B Combat Sports Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 K-Taro Dojo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Lilius Barnatt Martial Arts 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Long Island MMA 0.400 2 3 0 0 -2
128 119 Mash Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Mike’s Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Miller Brothers MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Mixed Martial Pro Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 New Breed Training Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Next Generation 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 North East Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Octagon MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Okinawa Dojo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 One Kick’s Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Pancrase Gym Sweden 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Phalanx MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Pitch Black MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Pittsburgh Fight Club 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Planet Eater 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 NR Red Schafer MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Resilience Training Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Ring Demon Jiu-Jitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Rodrigo Freitas BJJ 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Rothwell MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Scorpion Fighting Systems 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Silva’s Boxing 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 SK Absolute Bulgaria 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 211 Syndicate MMA 0.444 4 5 0 0 -2
128 119 TATA Fight Team 0.400 2 3 0 0 -2
128 119 Tatsujin Dojo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Team Capanay 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Team Climb 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Team Curran 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Team Destruction 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Team Hunt 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Team Irish 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Team Lionheart 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Team Quest 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
128 119 Team Spratt 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Team Wildman Vale Tudo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Teixeira MMA & Fitness 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 The Pit Elevated 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Tigre MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Torture Athletics 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Toshido MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Trench Tech 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 UAG MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 UFD Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 United Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 VFS Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
128 119 Vos Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
210 210 Jackson-Wink 0.500 8 8 0 1 -3
211 119 Chris Rees Academy 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
211 211 Chute Boxe 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
211 211 Evolucao Thai 0.250 1 3 0 0 -4
211 211 HMC Academy 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
211 211 Integrated MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
211 211 Lauzon MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
211 211 Legion Fight Team 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
211 211 MMA Trondheim 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
211 119 Pellegrino Gym 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
211 211 Revolution MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
211 119 RVCA Training Center 0.250 1 3 1 1 -4
211 119 Saekson Muay Thai 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
211 211 Systems Training Center 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
211 119 Team Balance 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
211 211 Top Notch Fitness 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
211 119 Vale Top Team 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
227 NR AMC Pankration 0.000 0 1 0 1 -5
227 223 Longo & Weidman MMA 0.429 3 4 0 1 -5
227 223 MMA Factory 0.000 0 1 0 1 -5
230 225 Alan Belcher MMA 0.200 1 4 0 0 -6
230 225 Xtreme Couture 0.364 4 7 0 0 -6
232 227 Triple Threat Gym 0.000 0 2 0 1 -7
233 119 Alliance MMA 0.375 6 10 0 0 -8
233 231 Hard Knocks 365 0.467 7 8 0 2 -8
233 228 Kings MMA 0.250 2 6 0 0 -8
233 228 SikJitsu 0.000 0 4 0 0 -8
237 228 Team Alpha Male 0.313 5 11 0 1 -15

 

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home