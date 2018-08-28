Backstage News On The WWE Future Of Bray Wyatt

Since Matt Hardy looks to be retiring from in-ring competition in exchange for a backstage agent role, Bray Wyatt is left without a direction. The Deleters of Worlds team formed after Hardy and Wyatt were engaged in a heated feud, which culminated on Raw in an Ultimate Deletion match.

Since Hardy has made it known that his days as an in-ring performer are approaching its end, Wyatt has been left off of television. According to insider Twitter account WrestleVotes, Wyatt is in line for a slight refresh. Although he is still supposed to remain the same character he has been since debuting, a renewed babyface push is expected when he returns regularly on television.

At WrestleMania 34, Wyatt proverbially saw the light by assisting Hardy during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in New Orleans, causing Hardy to win the match.

Following this moment at WrestleMania, Hardy and Wyatt officially formed a tag team en route to winning the Raw Tag Team Championship a few weeks later at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

After a dominating role as a tag team, Hardy and Wyatt lost the titles to the B-Team, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel, and commenced a major slump in their success with a string of both singles and tag team losses against both the B-Team and The Revival. The tag team did not even get to make it to SummerSlam, but took place in the triple threat tag team championship match on a prior Raw instead. At SummerSlam, Dallas and Axel retained their titles against The Revival.

Wyatt has also been clear from Twitter regarding his WWE future over the past month, minus a tease of rekindling his feud with The Shield. However, based on the happenings on Raw and subsequent six-man match scheduled for Super Show-Down, Wyatt’s old ally, Braun Strowman, is aligning with Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler in an attempt to dethrone The Shield.