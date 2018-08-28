Bearcats BlogCast: Football's Back in Cincinnati

Welcome back to the Bearcats BlogCast. In this episode, Chris Bains and I discuss the big topic of the day, the World Cup. While we actually talk about the World Cup for a minute, the conversation naturally streamlines to Cincinnati football and preview the upcoming season.

We start by discussing what else, Hayden Moore and the quarterback position and the competition with Desmond Ridder. It took a lot of restraint not to mention how good Ridder was in my NCAA 14 dynasty, but I saved it for this blog post, which was also poor restraint.

The offensive and defensive lines really caught most of our attention, given that they look like areas of weakness, in certain aspects, for this Bearcats squad. This all turns into a preview of the season opener against the UCLA Bruins and Chip Kelly. We don’t have high hopes of UC pulling out a victory on the scoreboard, spoiler alert, but we do have high hopes for what we want to see on the field. We banter about what a potential win on this national spotlight could do for the Bearcats.

From there, we look at the AAC on the whole and predict who will win this crazy league. That turns into a Group of 5 access bowl spot prediction as well.

All in all, Chris and I cover a lot in this episode. We will be back next Tuesday as well. We have a schedule, people, this is not a drill.

Like previous editions of the show, you can find the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play and anywhere else podcasts are found for that matter. If there are more places you want the podcast, I will provide them. As always, thank you for your support. It’s greatly appreciated.