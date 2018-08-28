Braun Strowman Comments On 'WWE Raw' Heel Turn Against Roman Reigns

The main event of WWE Raw pitted the headliners for the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, teaming with each other to face Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

The conclusion of the match saw Reigns finally being able to tag Strowman, but Strowman refusing to help Reigns as he was being gang attacked by Ziggler and McIntyre. Understanding that there is animosity between Reigns and Strowman, a lack of assistance is not a surprise.

However, what solidified a heel turn from the “Monster Among Men” is that he aligned with the heel duo to further their onslaught against Reigns, even raising their hands after every member of The Shield was laid out.

The ROAR of @BraunStrowman echoes throughout Toronto, as he seems to have found allies against THE SHIELD in @HEELZiggler & @DMcIntyreWWE! #RAW pic.twitter.com/CMaZZIcZiA — WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2018

Following this attack, Strowman shared his thoughts via Twitter.

WWE pulling the switch to turn Strowman heel is quite the surprise, especially since he was one of the biggest babyfaces on the brand along with Seth Rollins. In what was thought of a potential heel turn from The Shield last week on Raw, ended up with Strowman being the person to end his tenure as a babyface, shocking and confusing the live Toronto crowd.

As shown in the promotional material below, WWE will be booking Strowman as a heel for the foreseeable future. Particularly, since the now-advertised six-man tag team match between The Shield and Strowman, Ziggler, and McIntyre is for the Super Show-Down event following Hell in a Cell.

While starting his singles run as a monster heel, Strowman became heavily involved in a feud with Reigns for a major part of 2017. Because of the polarizing nature of Reigns, Strowman became embraced by the crowd. His face turn was cemented during his feud with Kane, and the fans increased their support for Strowman.

Now, it should be interesting to see whether Strowman remains a heel following the Super Show-Down event, especially since WWE now has the daunting task of turning the crowd against someone they have heavily embraced for over a year now.