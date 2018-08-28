Floyd Mayweather wants to train Conor McGregor for UFC 229

Conor McGregor is finally coming out of the woodwork, and he’s set to fight in his first UFC bout in nearly two years later in the year, at UFC 229.

McGregor won’t be facing an easy opponent such as Eddie Alvarez this time, either. This time, he’ll be squaring off against the dangerous Khabib Nurmagomedov, who presents one of the biggest tests in McGregor’s career.

But lucky for him, former opponent Floyd Mayweather Jr. is looking to help get his mind and body right. Mayweather invited McGregor to come train with him at his gym, Mayweather Boxing Club, to prepare for the fight.

“I know that UFC got a training facility but we’d like for him to work out at the Mayweather Boxing Club,” he said, in an interview with TMZ Sports. “Conor’s not gonna back down and he’s not a scared fighter at all, so win, lose or draw, Conor gonna come to fight.”

We’ll see if McGregor takes Mayweather up on his offer.