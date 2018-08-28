Former WWE Personality Threatens To Shoot Himself During Episode Of 'Raw'

Former WWE personality Jason Sensation threatened to commit suicide during the August 27 edition of Monday Night Raw. The 55-year-old comedian posted a very disturbing Tweet at 6:47pm EST, declaring that he intended to shoot himself during the live broadcast.

Twitter immediately exploded with the news, led by former WWE head writer Vince Russo. Russo begged Sensation, real name Jason Tavares, to not do any harm to himself.

Brother, I hope you're kidding. Just tried calling and texting. Please, man—you have an army of people out here that care for you. Please. — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) August 27, 2018

Many fans spent the rest of the evening speculating on what happened with Tavares, as he went silent on social media after the Twitter post. Tavares finally resurfaced on Twitter at 2:01pm EST on August 28 and sent out an apology over the situation.

I've been detained by Police & forced to stay in the Hospital after sending out that awful, thoughtless tweet last night. I honestly wasn't thinking strait. I am sincerely sorry & apologize to everyone & anyone this affected, especially my loved ones, @WWE & @TorontoPolice. — Jason Sensation (@JasonSensationX) August 28, 2018

This is surely great news for Jason’s friends and fans of course, who sent out their support over Twitter during the past 24 hours. Tavares currently resides in Toronto, where Raw took place on August 27.

Tavares gained fame with WWE fans thanks to his work during the company’s Attitude Era. Jason had always been known for his impressions, but it was his work on WWE programming that made wrestling fans take notice of his talent.

Jason was known as Rudy the Roadie and his impressions of Chris Jericho as well as Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels, put him on the map.

But it was the spot on Monday Night Raw as Owen Hart that most WWE fans likely remember the most about Jason’s time in the company. It was that moment that stood out among the rest.

There is no further information on Jason’s controversial tweet. It’s unknown how long he will stay in the hospital and what will happen after he is released. WWE fans around the world are certainly breathing a sigh of relief that he does appear to be okay and certainly wish him the best.