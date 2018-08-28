Greatest reporters in NBA history think Kyrie Irving is staying with Boston

I’m going to enjoy the f-ck out of this Celtics season but I’d be lying if I didn’t admit that the Kyrie Irving rumors are a minor distraction.

I mean, I think he’s staying in Boston but my thoughts alone aren’t enough to stop the click-bait nonsense. Two men who are arguably the best in their profession happen to agree with me.

Let’s start with Adrian Wojnarowski via the Woj Pod (courtesy NBC Sports Boston):

“I still would take Boston against the rest of the field. I still think in the end there comes a moment of truth when you look around, and you have to make a decision about somewhere else. And when you really start inspecting the questions that are in almost any other circumstance he would go to, you would say: ‘Boy, it’s pretty good here.’ … I still think it is going to be really hard to walk away from this [Boston].”

And Shams Charania on Jeff Goodman’s podcast:

Goodman: “it’s the perfect team for him, and Brad Stevens, who deals with people about as well any coach I’ve ever met at any level at any sport. So I don’t understand the talk, and it’s pretty heavy… it got a little heavy around here in Boston, and I just didn’t get it.” Shams “Yeah, I’ve always gotten the sense he’d give Boston a long term shot. I’ve heard, I think we all have, the talk about him in New York and these different situations. I just think it’s normal now… I’m sure we’ll start hearing it with Kevin Durant too depending on how the Golden State Warriors season goes because these players they’re in the last years of their contracts, teams are hoping to contend and if you’re not meeting expectations and the goals then there’s gonna be eyeballs. I think Boston relishes that challenge. I think they know eyes are going to be on them, on Kyrie, and that’s just another storyline I think to watch all year. But I’ve also gotten the sense… listen, he’s happy, he wants his own team and he got that in Boston, he has a stacked team, he’s close to Jayson Tatum, it’s a good market that he’s playing in, and I haven’t gotten the sense that Kyrie Irving is the type that’s going to going to be bolting from franchise to franchise. I did get the sense that he wanted to find a good situation when he got moved from Cleveland.”

Hallelujah.

Goodman says the talk got heavy in Boston but that’s because our media has become full-blown tabloid/TMZ/First Take garbage.

PS: The Knicks are and always have been trash.