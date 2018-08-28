It Could Have Been Worse: 2018 DSL Indians Season in Review

For the second year in a row, the DSL Indians have finished third to last in the Dominican Summer League North division, this time tied with Pittsburgh and ahead of just the DSL Indians/Brewers. With a 32-40 record (.444) they were ahead of 13 of the 44 teams in the DSL.

While a glance at the team overall numbers could leave one thinking this team as devoid of talent as the Indians/Brewers, that isn’t the case as the Tribe’s top prospects that haven’t turned 18 yet graced the field with the DSL Indians.

MVP

Alexfri Planez didn’t turn 17 until the last weeks of the season, but that didn’t stop him from wrecking the Dominican Summer League. Signed in 2017, the center fielder hit nine home runs in 60 games to go along with a team high 18 doubles. He hit for all this power while almost exclusively playing center and committing just one error all year.

The only discernible fault in Planez’s game while being viewed from afar (I did see him play in one extended spring game, but it wasn’t enough to learn anything) is that he strikes out a ton. He was also 16 years old for most of the season, so there’s plenty of reason to believe he can improve his eye at the plate over the next six years.

Future Stars

This season, the highest profile players heading to the AZL were supposed to be Aaron Bracho and George Valera, but injuries to the two potential stars forced Brayan Rocchio, Pablo Jimenez and others to play in the AZL this year instead of the DSL. With them out of the way, it has allowed other 2017 signings to shine, particularly, Jose Tena.

Tena played second and short this year and been average defensively, but has been one of the most consistent hitters for the DSL Indians all year. He’s just 17 and finished the season hitting .313/.367/.410 with eight doubles and four triples. I did have a chance to see Tena extensively this spring and he has good speed, although that didn’t appear in his baserunning stats from this season (10 SB in 17 attempts). He has quick hands at second and is likely to stick there as the lesser defender compared to Bracho and Rocchio.

Another top hitter was the 17 year old Jhonkensy Noel. He split time between first and third base, coming out of nowhere to hit nine home runs and knock in 33. It may be crowded with the return of Bracho, but the AZL Indians infield already looks stacked for 2019 with Jesus Maestre (from Indians/Brewers) at second, Noel at third and Tena/Bracho at short. That’s all before the 2019 draft takes place.

While a few of the top pitchers (namely Jose Oca, Sergio Morillo, Mike Garcia and Jerson Ramirez) were promoted to the AZL and will be included there, the top starter all season ended up sticking around in the DSL. Roberto Hernandez (no, not that one. Not that one either.) was dominant from beginning until almost the end, striking out 49 in 45.2 innings with a 2.36 ERA. The 17 year old Cuban born right hander was signed last year and should be one of the top pitchers in the AZL next year.

Right behind him was Luis C. Garcia. Originally signed in 2016, Garcia doesn’t really have prospect status as he’s already 21, but he had the highest K/9 (10.6) on the team to go with a 2.60 ERA. That could simply be a function of his age (21 is a bit old for even Mahoning Valley), but he’s certainly earned another look at a higher level. Garcia wasn’t used specifically as a starter, but averaged more than two innings per appearance and could be used in either manner in the future.

Under Appreciated

Continuing with the pitching staff, Brauny Munoz was the other starter with an ERA below 3.00 and 14 games started. He lead the team with 51 strike outs, but also lead in innings, so his K/9 isn’t particularly impressive. What is impressive is that he allowed just one home run this year and walked only 21. This kind of command should play well in Arizona and he’s just turned 18 last week, so there is plenty of time to work on velocity.

Another starter, Diarlin Jimenez, had a decent season despite an 1-4 record and 3.39 ERA which was third of the four primary starters. Like Munoz, he has good control, but poor strike out numbers. He will be 19 when the season opens next year, so he will likely take his slight improvements over his 2017 numbers into the US in 2019.

Playing in his first pro season, Cesar Idrogo was the DSL Indians top baserunner with seven steals without being caught. This is exactly what you would expect from a player who split time evenly between first base and catcher. He’s listed at 5’11” 170 lbs so he’s shaped more like Francisco Mejia (5’10” 180 lbs) than Roberto Perez (5’11” 220) and he showed a good enough mix of OBP, speed and power to be a good fit at either position offensively.

Cause for Concern

When you’re a 17 year old in the DSL and have a decent season, you get a little notice and often are promoted. When you’re 18 and still in the DSL you still have time for promotion and minor league success. When you’re Jean Montero, you’re probably out of luck. Montero had a solid season last year that placed him on our radar, but is now 19 and still in the DSL. Not only that, but he’s having a terrible season at the plate.

Montero was moved from second base to the outfield, but there he has been surpassed offensively not only by players already promoted like Cristopher Cespedes and Pablo Jimenez, but locally by much younger players in Planez and Daniel Aguilar. I fully expect Montero to be cut before next season begins, but if he isn’t, his ceiling could be utility man in the low minors.

In a more difficult situation, Ramon Tineo is also with the DSL for his third season, but he has been unable to prove himself after spending the whole season on the disabled list. Tineo looked really good in 2016, but has now spend almost two full seasons off the field and at 22 years old, is unlikely to continue his minor league career much longer.

Most Power: Alexfri Planez

Best Bat: Jose Tena

Best Wheels: Cesar Idrogo

Best Glove: Alexfri Planez (OF)

Best Arm: Alexfri Planez (OF)

Worst Glove: Wilfri Peralta (2B/SS)

Best Control: Roberto Hernandez

Best Stuff: Roberto Hernandez

Most Likely to be an MLB Pitcher: Roberto Hernandez

Most Likely to be an MLB Hitter: Alexfri Planez