Jeremy Lin hilariously mistaken for high schooler by Lyft driver (Video)

One of the newest members of the Hawks clearly has not been accepted as a member of the Atlanta community just yet.

Veteran point guard Jeremy Lin, who has been a member of the Warriors, Knicks, Rockets, Lakers, Hornets and Nets, has now joined the Hawks.

Unfortunately for him, not everyone in the area is aware that he’s doing so. Lin and his friend recently took a Lyft, and the drive actually mistook him for a high schooler, so the journeyman point guard had some fun with the guy.

That was a pretty great exchange between Lin and the driver.