Jose Mourinho's demand for respect is killing Manchester United

After spending the off-season complaining about how Manchester United refused to accede to his transfer requests, the Special One is now going after the press. Apparently, the questions asked of him are unworthy of his responses, and they show a lack of respect. After all, it seems, no one has an understanding of what transpires on the pitch except for him. After squeaking by the Red Devils’ home opener against Leicester City 2-1, they lost to a sub-par Brighton and Hove Albion (aka The Seagulls) 3-2 and prepared for Monday’s match at Old Trafford against Tottenham Hotspur. Consider the following statistics:

Spurs had not won at Old Trafford since January 1, 2012.

Spurs had won twice in their last 20 matches against top four EPL competition.

Manchester United had not lost two of their first three matches since the 1992-1993 season.

Over 74,000 excited Red Devil fans showed up for the Monday night match in Manchester, expecting to see their boys continue their run of form against their London adversaries. What they saw was six new players injected into the starting lineup, including playing midfielder Ander Herrera as a central defender. While the game produced no clear favorite in the first half, Tottenham took control of the match early in the second half. Harry Kane scored his first goal at Old Trafford followed two minutes later by a goal from Lucas Moura, who was the beneficiary of a defensive miscue by Ander Herrera (who was replaced three minutes later). Moura’s goal in the 84th minute sealed the game, but with three breakaways from Spurs failing to add to the score, the 3-0 victory against Manchester United could’ve been far worse.

But it seems that the Special One, Jose Mourinho, must’ve been watching a different game. He stated that his boys were technically and strategically the superior team, which would’ve come as quite a surprise to the 74,000 Red Devil fans in attendance had they stayed until the final whistle. Mourinho did claim the support of the remaining fans, but there were few left to appreciate his efforts. However, one of the fans who did remain after the match was Chairman Ed Woodward, who serves as chief executive overseeing the operations of the club. From the look on his face, he seemed to understand the nature of the one-sided affair. After all, in the first three matches this season, his team have given up seven goals, while it took them 14 matches last year to cede that many goals.

At the post-game press conference, the Special One (as is his custom) took no personal blame for the loss, choosing instead to lash out at the media, demanding respect. He concluded his presser by pointing out his previous successes, holding up three fingers to show that he had won three championships over the years. Mourinho them abruptly left the press conference after 4 minutes and 19 seconds of lecture. It would seem that rather than holding up three fingers, one finger in particular would’ve been more than adequate.