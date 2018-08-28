Look: New LeBron 15s are made of solid gold, worth over $100K

LeBron James hit yet another milestone this past season, and he now has a pricey piece of merchandise that will soon be available for purchase to ensure the world is aware of his latest achievement.

James hit the 30,000-point milestone back in January, and just like all his other achievements, he wanted to make sure to pat himself on the back to commemorate it. He did that by releasing a sneak-peak of his new LeBron 15 sneakers, with design help from shoe guru Dominic Chambrone. These kicks contain actual gold, and are worth over $100,000, so check them out.

.@TheShoeSurgeon creates one-of-one LeBron 15s to honor @KingJames and his 30,000-point milestone, making the shoes worth over $100K pic.twitter.com/lxDo89yBWX — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) August 28, 2018

Wow, those kicks are about as flashy as it gets.