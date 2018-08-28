Odell Beckham Jr. opens up about relationship with Pat Shurmur

The recent head coaching change made by the Giants already appears to be going over well.

It’s no secret that former head honcho Ben McAdoo was not well-liked by players in the locker room. He lacked the knowledge and experience that comes along with being a head coach, and he was seen being critical of his players, even in comments to the media, which is a huge no-no.

The McAdoo Era was one of the worst in Giants history, especially given the team’s roster — which had a good deal of talent on it — and it’s now on the new regime to get Big Blue back to its glory days. General manager Dave Gettleman has been retooling the roster, and head coach Pat Shurmur is getting his guys ready to play, with a no-nonsense type of approach.

A few months ago, it was unclear if Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. would be back with the team this season. We now know he will be, as OBJ signed a five-year, $95 million contract on Monday. He was asked about his relationship with Shurmur on Tuesday, during the press conference that followed the big news, and he had this to say.

Odell Beckham in his relationship with Pat Shurmur: “From the moment we sat down and talked it’s been really beneficial to me. It reminds me of my relationship with my high school coach. I love everything he’s done.” — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 28, 2018

That’s great news for Big Blue going forward.