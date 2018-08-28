Oilers Sign Jason Garrison To PTO

The Edmonton Oilers are still dealing with the loss of Andrej Sekera to a torn Achilles tendon earlier this summer. The club signed Jakub Jerabek to a one-year deal last week, and today they have signed veteran Jason Garrison to a PTO. Garrison will report to training camp with the club in just a few weeks.

Garrison appeared in just eight games last season, playing four early on and then getting recalled for another four game stint in late January. He recorded just one assist for the Vegas Golden Knights in those 58 games, and played 19:04 per night.

Garrison was once a highly regarded offensive defender, scoring 16 goals in 2011-12 with the Florida Panthers. He was a solid part of Tampa Bay’s defense during their run to the 2015 Stanley Cup Final, and played top-four roles for the Bolts, Panthers and Canucks during the early part of the decade.

Garrison, like many older players, has begun to slow down in the last few years. He played 58 games with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves last season, his first minor league contests since the 2009-10 season. He posted 8-20-28 in those games, providing a veteran presence for one of the AHL’s better clubs last season.

There is a reason Garrison was still on the market in late August. He simply hasn’t been very good at the NHL level since the 2014-15 season. He’s had a sub-50% Corsi For in each of the last three seasons at the NHL level, and has seen his ice time decrease in each campaign. Even worse with this player? The offense is gone.

Garrison’s calling card has simply evaporated. Since 2014-15, when he scored 30 points, high highest point total in a season is just eleven, which came in 2015-16. A player known for offense simply hasn’t produced it for three seasons.

That said, this is only a tryout. The Oilers will get a firsthand look at Garrison and see if his offensive ability is still there. If it is, they may find a useful depth defender that can move the puck adequately and who possesses a big shot from the point.

At this stage in his career, after three poor seasons, it’s a pretty big if. That said, there is almost no risk involved here. If Garrison proves he can’t play anymore, the club simply cuts bait at no cost. There’s absolutely no downside to testing Garrison out in training camp.

That said, I’ll be surprised if he finds his way onto the roster. He’s likely in the battle for the 7th spot on defense, and I do wonder if Keegan Lowe and Kevin Gravel have the inside track on him. It’s going to be very tough for Garrison to earn a contract, I believe.

I’m on board with a PTO, however. At worst, Garrison can’t play anymore and is cut. At best, he proves that he still has a little something left in the tank and helps Edmonton’s transition game. I, personally, think it is worth the risk when looking at the rest of the available free agents on the market.

I leave you with a look at Garrison’s scouting report via The Hockey News.