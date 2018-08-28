Redskins players ate 1,300 pounds of meat in one week at training camp

It’s no secret that football players can eat.

Given the amount of physical stress they put their bodies through, they certainly need an exorbitant amount of protein to both build and repair their muscles.

The majority of linemen are quite large, often weighing over 300 pounds, so it’s no surprise that they like to eat — probably even moreso than working out. Look at former running back Eddie Lacy, for example, who essentially ate his way out of the league, never being able to stay in peak shape.

As for the Redskins players, they certainly ate their fair share of chicken and fish while at training camp in Richmond. Check out the full details (via The Washington Post).

During one week at training camp in Richmond, which included about 90 people, the Redskins ate 875 pounds of fish, 420 pounds of chicken, 110 pounds of pasta, 54 dozen eggs and 50 watermelons.

For the record, there was also a kombucha machine, so yeah, it’s safe to say they had it all — for those who like to eat clean, that is.