Report: Doug Pederson aiming for Friday to name starting QB

Coming off a Super Bowl season, the Philadelphia Eagles will have some questions at quarterback early in the season. Talent wise, Carson Wentz is the no-brainer to start without restriction. But, Wentz tore his ACL in November of last season, handing off the QB duties to Foles.

Despite losing their MVP candidate quarterback before the playoffs, the Eagles never missed a beat, and won the Super Bowl. Foles was incredible in the Super Bowl, throwing for 373 yards, three touchdowns, and winning the MVP honors. But, after a quick recovery, Wentz may not miss any time during this season.

According to a report from Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports, head coach Doug Pederson will make the quarterback decision on Friday.

Doug Pederson says he’ll probably make a decision at QB on Friday. Don’t expect him to announce it publicly until he absolutely has to. #Eagles — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) August 28, 2018

In this day and age, with modern medicine, ACL injuries are healing quickly. But, would Pederson want to wait on Wentz with Foles playing well? It is now unclear. But, it is important to note the struggles Foles had in the pre-season.

Despite missing part of the season due to injury, Wentz threw for 3,296 yards, and 33 touchdowns with only seven interceptions.