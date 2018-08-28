Watch: Jacob deGrom uncorks 100-mph pitch for first time in MLB

Mets ace Jacob deGrom has been the recipient of some tough-luck losses this season, failing to get run support or defensive help from his teammates.

deGrom has been pitching at a near-Cy Young level, and yet somehow, he’s only 8-8 on the season, which is just brutal, for as well as he’s pitched. He has 1.71 ERA, and a .097 WHIP, with a 7.5 WAR, and 214 strikeouts.

And while he’s not known to be a flamethrower, deGrom can dial it back and throw gas. He hit 100 mph for the first time in his career on Tuesday night — blowing a pitch by Javier Baez, who clearly wasn’t expecting it.

"We ever seen a 100 from DeGrom before?” 🔥 (via @Mets)pic.twitter.com/esuLc7G2CW — Bleacher Report MLB (@BR_MLB) August 29, 2018

Gas-faced ghost.