4 of Sports’ Most Embarrassing Interruptions

Interruptions in sports is more common than fans think, but most of these interruptions can be contained or happen behind the scenes. All sports fans that have never looked at embarrassing interruptions will find these moments some of the most embarrassing in the history of sports.

1. Super Bowl XLVII Blackout

Super Bowl Sunday was not what fans expected when they turned into the Baltimore Ravens versus the San Francisco 49ers for Super Bowl XLVII. Viewers had no idea why everything started to go dark at the 34-minute mark.

A power outage caused the Superdome to be thrust into darkness.

The Ravens would go on to win the game 34 to 31, and it wasn’t until after the game that officials claimed there was an issue with the power system that caused it to shutdown. A backup system did kick in.

For the 49ers, this wasn’t the first time that a power outage occurred. The year prior, the team suffered a power outage at Candlestick Park.

2. Dodger Stadium Floods with Sewage

Fans enjoying the final game of the Dodgers preseason were in for a smelly surprise. A pipe broke causing sewage to flood the field. The incident happened at the bottom of the fifth with the Dodgers winning 4-3 against the Angels.

Cleanup crews were sent on the field to clean up the mess, and fans stated that the smell was almost unbearable.

Superstitious fans thought that the sewage leaking on to the field was a bad omen, and they questioned if this was a sign of the upcoming season. The arena had to call out a plumber to fix the issue. The game came to an end abruptly with fans quick to leave the arena as crews had to stay behind, many in shorts, to try and clean up the mess.

3. Kangaroos Swarm the 2013 LPGA Australian Open

Australia is known for its wildlife, and kangaroos are one of the animals you don’t want to “mess with.” Cute, a kangaroo can box a human and is known for throwing a strong punch. Fans that watched the 2013 LPGA Australian Open were shocked when a group of kangaroos made their way on to the course.

We’re not just talking two or three kangaroos – there was more than a dozen.

The interruption led to a delay and the confirmation that kangaroos are really “everywhere” in Australia.

4. Dolphins and Seahawks Get Wet on the Field

The Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks were enjoying the game, a game which the Dolphins won 24-21, when all of a sudden, the sprinklers went off in the middle of the action. The Seahawks had all of the momentum until the sprinklers caused a delay.

Sprinklers are installed across most of the field, and you could see one referee running from the water in one of the most humorous moments in professional football. Luckily, the crew was able to turn the sprinklers off quickly causing just a brief delay in the game.

The Dolphins used the brief delay to cooldown and get back into the game, winning by three points.