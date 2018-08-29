8/29/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs

The New York Mets (58-72) will be busy today. After last night’s game with the Chicago Cubs (77-53) was suspended in the 10th inning due to rain, the two sides will pick up the action today in the midst of a 1-1 tie. First pitch for the completion of that game is scheduled for 1:00 pm at Wrigley Field with the Mets batting in the top of the 10th. After that game concludes, the regularly scheduled contest between the Mets and Cubs will begin at least 45 minutes after the completion of the suspended game. First pitch for that contest will not be any earlier than 2:20 pm.

The Mets will send left hander Jason Vargas (4-8, 6.96 ERA) to the mound for the second game today. Vargas has won two consecutive starts, including six dominant shutout innings against the Washington Nationals last Saturday, to perhaps mark the beginnings of a turnaround. The Cubs will counter with young righty Alec Mills (0-0, 1.17 ERA), who will be making his second major league start. Mills pitched well in his first last Friday, allowing one run in 5.2 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, but was not a factor in the decision. The Cubs went on to win that game 3-2.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup (Will Be Updated After Conclusion of Game 1):

TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA SP Jason Vargas

Pre-Game Notes: