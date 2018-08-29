Aaron Rodgers sets the bar for contracts, becomes highest-paid player in NFL history

It was only a matter of time until Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was to be awarded a new contract. After all, the team saw what life without Rodgers was like last season after he suffered a collarbone injury, and it was not pretty.
Wednesday proved to be that day.
After Odell Beckham Jr. became the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history on Monday, Rodgers made the Giants receiver’s deal pale in comparison.
Rodgers signed a four-year, $134 million contract extension, with $80 million (!) guaranteed by March, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.
It was only a matter of time. Props to Rodgers.
