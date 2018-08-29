Aaron Rodgers sets the bar for contracts, becomes highest-paid player in NFL history

It was only a matter of time until Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was to be awarded a new contract. After all, the team saw what life without Rodgers was like last season after he suffered a collarbone injury, and it was not pretty.

Wednesday proved to be that day.

After Odell Beckham Jr. became the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history on Monday, Rodgers made the Giants receiver’s deal pale in comparison.

Rodgers signed a four-year, $134 million contract extension, with $80 million (!) guaranteed by March, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

The #Packers and QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year extension worth $134M, source said. He gets more than $80M by March. A huge first year payout for their star — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2018

It was only a matter of time. Props to Rodgers.