Aaron Rodgers thanks Packers fans, organization in heartfelt post after becoming highest-paid player ever

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest signal-callers in NFL history, and now he can boast that he’s being paid as such.
Rodgers became the highest-paid player in NFL history on Wednesday, when he was awarded a four-year, $134 million contract ($80 million guaranteed).
And he, as you might imagine, was pretty excited over the new deal, and he showed some love for both Packers fans and the organization on Instagram shortly after the news broke.
It’s been an amazing ride the last 13 years; excited to start year 14 knowing that my future is here, in Green Bay, for our 100th season. I’ve grown up in this place, and grown older and a little wiser along the way. Thank you to our incredible fan base for inspiring us players to be better year after year. Thank you to the Packers organization for standing by me time and time again and giving me the opportunity to lead this football team. And thank you to my teammates along the way, past and present who have impacted my life in so many positive ways, giving me friendships for life. Looking forward to making some more memorable moments this year, and for years to come…. #packers100thseason #packersfamily #packerforlife #midrange
Gotta love that throwback photo from draft night Rodgers shared, back during the era when he was in Brett Favre’s shadow.
