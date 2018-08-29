Aaron Rodgers thanks Packers fans, organization in heartfelt post after becoming highest-paid player ever

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest signal-callers in NFL history, and now he can boast that he’s being paid as such.

Rodgers became the highest-paid player in NFL history on Wednesday, when he was awarded a four-year, $134 million contract ($80 million guaranteed).

And he, as you might imagine, was pretty excited over the new deal, and he showed some love for both Packers fans and the organization on Instagram shortly after the news broke.

Gotta love that throwback photo from draft night Rodgers shared, back during the era when he was in Brett Favre’s shadow.