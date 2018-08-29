Amazingly Incomplete

Jacob deGrom might be more amazing than usual. Not only did he strike out ten batters and give up one run against the Cubs on Tuesday, but he was pumping out fastballs that were tying the Cubs in knots. His 100 mph fastball against Javy Baez made him look silly. And he was consistently on the high end with the fastball. Hell, he struck out Daniel Murphy twice and made him take a collar. That’s how motivated deGrom was tonight, and even by the standards of 2018 deGrom, it was incredible to see.

Of course, Jacob still plays for the Mets, who left 11 men on base against five innings of Cole Hamels and the rest of the Cubs, who took them to the tenth inning before it rained. The game was suspended, and you can tune in to the exciting conclusion on Wednesday at 1PM on SNY. When the completion of this suspended game lasts forever, just remember: They’ll still have another one to go.

So you wanted to be a traveling secretary …

Today’s Hate List

So the Phillies wanted Jose Bautista in July, but the Mets wound up keeping him and played him constantly in August, a month which he sported a .153 average. So they supposedly didn’t want to give him away, and seemingly played him a bunch in hopes of raising his trade value. And they still could only get a player to be named later, or cash (hopefully enough cash for the Mets to say they employed Bautista for free, which is all they care about). They could have gotten that return in July!

Bautista was better than I thought he would be as a Met (which wasn’t a high bar), and I wish him well. But it still feels like a big waste of time.