Jamie Benn, Ben Bishop have funny reactions after walking across VR sky plank

There’s now more and more crossover between virtual reality and sports, which we believe is good news for the future. The two appear to go hand-in-hand, and virtual reality is especially beneficial for those that can’t participate in sports, due to physical or mental ailments.

The main issue currently going along with VR, though, is that it’s so lifelike that it sometimes scares the heck out of its participants. Dallas Stars goalie Ben Bishop and forward Jamie Benn recently learned that, when they participated in a virtual reality experience which simulated them walking across a plank in the sky.

The technology did not disappoint, and neither did their reactions, which you can check out below.

In case you didn't know, @jamiebenn14 isn't too fond of heights. We hook him and @Benbishop30 up to a VR simulation and their reactions are priceless. pic.twitter.com/wmAN4wklHi — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) August 29, 2018

Those of us that have a fear of heights would’ve had a similar reaction, that’s for sure.