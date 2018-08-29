JuJu Smith-Schuster busts out dance moves at country concert (Video)

Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has never shied away from sharing his dance moves with the public, both on the football field and at other events via social media.

The latter was the case recently, as Smith-Schuster hit up a Kenny Chesney concert, which wasn’t a place we’d normally peg him to go to.

But he was there, and not only that, he appeared to have a blast.

Smith-Schuster was seen busting out dance moves, which most everyone seemed to appreciate, aside from a guy who was walking behind him.

.@TeamJuJu out here doing the most at this country concert 🤣 pic.twitter.com/EvVWBJMrL4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 29, 2018

Also, this happened.

These country fans are crazy!!! Actin like they’re big fans 😂😂😂 hit the link: https://t.co/ohasveVpef pic.twitter.com/SqBDIDDOsQ — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) August 28, 2018

Smith-Schuster clearly has love for many different genres of music.