Kenley Jansen makes no-look, behind-the-back snag for DP to end game (Video)

Kenley Jansen struggled immensely coming off the disabled list, giving up at least one home run in each of his first three outings after returning.

Jansen gave up a total of four home runs in those three games, but Tuesday’s game against the Rangers was a bit of a different story.

The Dodgers closer didn’t give up a home run, which was an improvement, but he still did not look like the stud he once was, failing to hit his spots. He gave up three hits, for two earned runs, but the Dodgers still cruised to a 8-4 victory.

Jansen did close out the game with a highlight-reel play, and it was fun to watch. Check out how he reached behind his back — without looking — to snag a ground ball and help turn the game-ending double play.

That’s one way to close a game properly.