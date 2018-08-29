Suspended In Losing Animation

As soon as Paul Sewald picked up Victor Caratini’s bunt in the 11th inning today, I muttered to myself “throws it away”. I was kidding, but kinda not. Because this is the Mets and this is what happens when Jacob deGrom starts. This is what happens when everybody starts. Once Sewald threw it away (after a leadoff walk, which will kill you), it put runners on second and third with nobody out, and it was only a matter of time before somebody won the game for the Cubs, and Ben Zobrist did it with a single up the middle for a 2-1 Mets loss.

As for Amed Rosario … can you dive, maybe? Or did Jose Reyes’ mentorship teach you to conserve your energy for that billion dollar contract from the Miami Marlins? (Maybe that’s why Plawecki was slightly animated in the dugout. We’ll never know, because SNY was too busy showing W flags.)

Jason Vargas starts the regularly scheduled game in 30 minutes or so. Don’t all rush to your televisions at once.

Suspended Game Hate List