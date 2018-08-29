Tennis player Alize Cornet changes shirt during US Open match, gets penalized

A controversial moment took place during US Open play on Wednesday, and it’s not really a good look for one particular chair umpire.

It happened in a women’s doubles match involving Alize Cornet and Irina Bara, and it was a bit of an odd moment, one that wouldn’t have even been pointed out during a men’s match.

Cornet, as many players do, got hot, and elected to change her shirt. But unfortunately, she put it on backward, and had to flip it forward. She turned away from the court to do so, and did it quickly, yet she still got penalized.

Cornet was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct by the chair umpire, which seemed a bit ridiculous, and had much of the tennis world unhappy with the call. We agree.