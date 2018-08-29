The best Belarusian

The New Jersey Devils have an interesting new prospect on their hands, not necessarily because he is a particularly tantalizing player, but because he is from Belarus. Yegor Sharangovich is a solid, big center who may still develop a scoring touch. All About the Jersey had him as the team’s #24 prospect, but given his age (20) and European experience, he will probably be skating in Newark before the season is through.

Sharangovich would be the first Belarusian in the NHL since Mikhail Grabovski. Despite Minsk being an established KHL city, and the national team going to the Olympics three different times, there have only been 6 Belarusians to amass more than 100 games in the NHL. The late Ruslan Salei played over 900 games, while Grabovski led all Belarusians with 294 career points. To round out the top 4 in points and games played, we need the Kostitsyn brothers, and then that’s it. There is a lot of room for Sharangovich to grow as a Belarusian hockey legend.