The Daily Target 8/29/18

The Daily Target 8/29/18

Updates

The Daily Target 8/29/18

Last Night: Cleveland 8, Twins 1 – The Twins sure do stink lately. At least it can be said that they are playing the best teams in the AL, right? That still counts for something, right?? Anyways, The Indians were able to slap around Kyle Gibson and the bullpen, and only Jake Cave could muster any offense, bopping a solo dong.

ESPN1500: Twins shut down Michael Pineda because of knee injury – The Twins were hoping that Pineda might be a big add to the bullpenn for the playoff push this year, but that didn’t pan out. As it turns out, he will instead by a candidate to pitch in the front half of the 2019 rotation.

 

Updates

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

8hr

Mets 8hr ago

Jacob deGrom might be more amazing than usual. Not only did he strike out ten batters and give up one run against the Cubs on Tuesday, but (…)

More sportsdaily
Home