The Daily Target 8/29/18

Last Night: Cleveland 8, Twins 1 – The Twins sure do stink lately. At least it can be said that they are playing the best teams in the AL, right? That still counts for something, right?? Anyways, The Indians were able to slap around Kyle Gibson and the bullpen, and only Jake Cave could muster any offense, bopping a solo dong.

ESPN1500: Twins shut down Michael Pineda because of knee injury – The Twins were hoping that Pineda might be a big add to the bullpenn for the playoff push this year, but that didn’t pan out. As it turns out, he will instead by a candidate to pitch in the front half of the 2019 rotation.